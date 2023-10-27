RBC Capital Maintains First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.02% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Financial Bancorp is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 35.02% from its latest reported closing price of 18.13.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial Bancorp is 813MM, an increase of 3.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFBC is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 89,069K shares. The put/call ratio of FFBC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,561K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,443K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,860K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,784K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,576K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 605.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,789K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors holds 2,751K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Financial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.7 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company operated 141 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.

