RBC Capital Maintains First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.29% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Commonwealth Financial is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.29% from its latest reported closing price of 12.08.

The projected annual revenue for First Commonwealth Financial is 515MM, an increase of 14.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Commonwealth Financial. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCF is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 82,241K shares. The put/call ratio of FCF is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,130K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,153K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,690K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,527K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares, representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 39.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,524K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,562K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCF by 4.64% over the last quarter.

First Commonwealth Financial Background Information



First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.

