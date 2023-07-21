RBC Capital Maintains Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.46% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is 31.76. The forecasts range from a low of 27.37 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.46% from its latest reported closing price of 28.24.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp is 9,526MM, an increase of 16.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Declares $0.33 Dividend

On June 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $28.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 2.41%, and the highest has been 8.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FITB is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 624,034K shares. The put/call ratio of FITB is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 43,180K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,477K shares, representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 12.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,126K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,855K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 24.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 18,795K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,243K shares, representing a decrease of 76.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 89.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,034K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,764K shares, representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 31.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,285K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,758K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 92.10% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operated 1,134 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,397 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.

