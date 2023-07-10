RBC Capital Maintains Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is 76.89. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.68% from its latest reported closing price of 58.39.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is 15,229MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.37%, a decrease of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.98% to 737,548K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 31,938K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,670K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 28,460K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,108K shares, representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 16.37% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,384K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares, representing an increase of 94.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 91.46% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 27,494K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,221K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Its employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying its scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. The Company helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

