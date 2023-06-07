RBC Capital Maintains Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE:FERG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Plc. is 151.82. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of 147.14.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Plc. is 29,781MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.52.

Ferguson Plc. Declares $0.75 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $147.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=219).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Plc.. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.74%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 163,912K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,054K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 65.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,612K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 90.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,426K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.93% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,883K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 5,864K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,218K shares, representing a decrease of 91.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Ferguson Plc. Background Information

Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).

Key filings for this company:

