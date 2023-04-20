RBC Capital Maintains F5 (FFIV) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for F5 is $169.15. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.42% from its latest reported closing price of $137.05.

The projected annual revenue for F5 is $3,013MM, an increase of 8.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VYMYX - Voya Mid Cap Research Enhanced Index Fund Class W holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 11.85% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 14.26% over the last quarter.

SSPY - Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Power Corp of Canada holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Hotchkis & Wiley Large-cap Value Portfolio holds 128K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 0.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 66,029K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

F5 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F5, Inc. is an American technology company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, application delivery networking (ADN), application availability & performance, network security, and access & authorization. F5 originally offered application delivery controller (ADC) technology, but expanded into application layer, automation, multi-cloud, and security services. As ransomware, data leaks, DDoS, and other attacks on businesses of all sizes are arising, companies such as F5 have continued to reinvent themselves.

