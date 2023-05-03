RBC Capital Maintains Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evoqua Water Technologies is 51.34. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from its latest reported closing price of 49.70.

The projected annual revenue for Evoqua Water Technologies is 1,899MM, an increase of 2.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evoqua Water Technologies. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQUA is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 134,898K shares. The put/call ratio of AQUA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,646K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,189K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,068K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,700K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,532K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 510.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,138K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, its employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

