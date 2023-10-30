RBC Capital Maintains Essex Property Trust (ESS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.48% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is 253.01. The forecasts range from a low of 206.04 to a high of $296.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.48% from its latest reported closing price of 206.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is 1,702MM, an increase of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.85.

Essex Property Trust Declares $2.31 Dividend

On September 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share ($9.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.31 per share.

At the current share price of $206.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.18%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESS is 0.35%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 68,284K shares. The put/call ratio of ESS is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 2,799K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,716K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,176K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 132.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,992K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 3.12% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,591K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Essex Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ('Essex'), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ('REIT') that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.