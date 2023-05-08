RBC Capital Maintains Essent Group (ESNT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essent Group is 49.07. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.14% from its latest reported closing price of 42.62.

The projected annual revenue for Essent Group is 1,072MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

Essent Group Declares $0.25 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $42.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESNT is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 128,324K shares. The put/call ratio of ESNT is 3.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,491K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,481K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 5.97% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,730K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,655K shares, representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 24.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,465K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,893K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,954K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 33.48% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,889K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Essent Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essent Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served.

