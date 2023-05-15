RBC Capital Maintains Enviva (EVA) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Enviva (NYSE:EVA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 199.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enviva is 25.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 199.11% from its latest reported closing price of 8.44.

The projected annual revenue for Enviva is 1,617MM, an increase of 43.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enviva. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVA is 0.41%, a decrease of 26.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.47% to 69,947K shares. The put/call ratio of EVA is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 32,416K shares representing 43.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,262K shares, representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 5,742K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,212K shares, representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 26.46% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,332K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares, representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,399K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506K shares, representing a decrease of 87.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 72.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,550K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 28.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 26.15% over the last quarter.

Enviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates nine plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 5.3 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

