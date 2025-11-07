RBC Capital Maintains Enerflex (EFXT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.12% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enerflex is $13.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.61 to a high of $15.09. The average price target represents an increase of 1.12% from its latest reported closing price of $13.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enerflex is 3,684MM, an increase of 47.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerflex. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFXT is 0.15%, an increase of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 89,343K shares. The put/call ratio of EFXT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,798K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,216K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,779K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,829K shares , representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 0.28% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 7,510K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,055K shares , representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 6,163K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,231K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 5,699K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,282K shares , representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 25.17% over the last quarter.

