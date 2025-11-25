RBC Capital Maintains eHealth (EHTH) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of eHealth (NasdaqGS:EHTH) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.23% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for eHealth is $8.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 147.23% from its latest reported closing price of $3.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for eHealth is 509MM, a decrease of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in eHealth. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 19.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHTH is 0.04%, an increase of 27.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 23,961K shares. The put/call ratio of EHTH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

8 Knots Management holds 2,332K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,761K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares , representing an increase of 25.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 1,545K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 1,225K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 18.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 840K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.