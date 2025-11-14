RBC Capital Maintains Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.04% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is $28.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 56.04% from its latest reported closing price of $18.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is 2,309MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.11%, an increase of 16.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 60,571K shares. The put/call ratio of EPC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 5,258K shares representing 11.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares , representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 11.75% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,950K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 12.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,801K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares , representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 30.09% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,330K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 26.91% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,849K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 32.07% over the last quarter.

