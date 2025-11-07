RBC Capital Maintains Dropbox (DBX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Dropbox (NasdaqGS:DBX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dropbox is $28.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.52 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of $30.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dropbox is 2,695MM, an increase of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBX is 0.16%, an increase of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.70% to 248,284K shares. The put/call ratio of DBX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 11,614K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,409K shares , representing an increase of 27.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 37.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,100K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,515K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,834K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,545K shares , representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 28.30% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 6,881K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,259K shares , representing a decrease of 34.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,724K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,078K shares , representing a decrease of 139.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 92.44% over the last quarter.

