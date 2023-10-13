RBC Capital Maintains Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.60% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominos Pizza is 425.81. The forecasts range from a low of 323.20 to a high of $507.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from its latest reported closing price of 350.17.

The projected annual revenue for Dominos Pizza is 4,811MM, an increase of 7.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.31.

Dominos Pizza Declares $1.21 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share ($4.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.21 per share.

At the current share price of $350.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 1.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominos Pizza. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 38,919K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,238K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing an increase of 19.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,636K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 3.61% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,175K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 4.97% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,025K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 19.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

