RBC Capital Maintains Danaher (DHR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.22% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danaher is 277.84. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.22% from its latest reported closing price of 192.65.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is 31,052MM, an increase of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

Danaher Declares $0.27 Dividend

On September 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 12, 2023 will receive the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $192.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.41%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.70%, a decrease of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 655,582K shares. The put/call ratio of DHR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,025K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,645K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 2.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,690K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,301K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 10.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,812K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,295K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,029K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,497K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,977K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,053K shares, representing a decrease of 14.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 22.83% over the last quarter.

Danaher Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danahers globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Lifes Potential.

