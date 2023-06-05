RBC Capital Maintains Couchbase (BASE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.88% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Couchbase is 19.58. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.88% from its latest reported closing price of 21.03.

The projected annual revenue for Couchbase is 180MM, an increase of 16.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Couchbase. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASE is 0.59%, an increase of 581.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 30,539K shares. The put/call ratio of BASE is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 4,370K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

West Rim Capital Associates Ii holds 3,406K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 2,632K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 96,250.23% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,369K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 2,214K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Couchbase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Couchbase, Inc. is an American public software company that develops and provides commercial packages and support for Couchbase Server and Couchbase Lite both of which are open-source, NoSQL, multi-model, document-oriented database software packages that store JSON documents or a pure key-value database.

