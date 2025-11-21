RBC Capital Maintains Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Contineum Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTNM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.76% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Contineum Therapeutics is $23.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 94.76% from its latest reported closing price of $12.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Contineum Therapeutics is 10MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Contineum Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 13.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTNM is 0.18%, an increase of 122.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.66% to 18,370K shares. The put/call ratio of CTNM is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 2,122K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company.

Johnson & Johnson holds 1,979K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,720K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,656K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTNM by 56.56% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 951K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.