RBC Capital Maintains Commvault Systems (CVLT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commvault Systems is 71.23. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.48% from its latest reported closing price of 61.68.

The projected annual revenue for Commvault Systems is 867MM, an increase of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 49,143K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,782K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,295K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 20.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,586K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 1,546K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares, representing a decrease of 136.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 56.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,375K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Commvault Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

