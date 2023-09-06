RBC Capital Maintains Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is 77.33. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.65% from its latest reported closing price of 69.89.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 642MM, a decrease of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

Cogent Communications Holdings Declares $0.94 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $69.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 2.94%, and the highest has been 7.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.27%, an increase of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 46,750K shares. The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,013K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,117K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 2,146K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,820K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,366K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,324K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 100.07% over the last quarter.

Cogent Communications Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 209 markets across 47 countries.

