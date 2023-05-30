RBC Capital Maintains City Office REIT (CIO) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for City Office REIT is 8.06. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 75.17% from its latest reported closing price of 4.60.

The projected annual revenue for City Office REIT is 182MM, an increase of 0.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in City Office REIT. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIO is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 33,365K shares. The put/call ratio of CIO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,866K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 16.54% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,851K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,714K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 37.15% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,602K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,544K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 8.29% over the last quarter.

City Office REIT Background Information

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.5 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

