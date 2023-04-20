RBC Capital Maintains Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is $43.59. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 42.92% from its latest reported closing price of $30.50.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is $9,170MM, an increase of 21.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cipher Capital holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 99.87% over the last quarter.

BUFBX - Buffalo Flexible Income Fund Investor Class holds 109K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 112K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Union Investments & Development holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 532.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 73.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG is 0.33%, an increase of 17.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 532,670K shares. The put/call ratio of CFG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Citizens Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

