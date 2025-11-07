RBC Capital Maintains Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Cidara Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CDTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.76% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cidara Therapeutics is $167.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.76% from its latest reported closing price of $104.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cidara Therapeutics is 32MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cidara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 161.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDTX is 0.43%, an increase of 81.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 172.33% to 27,456K shares. The put/call ratio of CDTX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,366K shares representing 13.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing an increase of 67.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 602.57% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,501K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares , representing an increase of 71.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 580.18% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,528K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 92.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 2,509.76% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,311K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 47.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 234.91% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 1,175K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company.

