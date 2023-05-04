RBC Capital Maintains Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit (CQP) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit (AMEX:CQP) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 54.14. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.06% from its latest reported closing price of 44.72.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 14,338MM, a decrease of 14.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.78 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $44.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.65%, the lowest has been 4.79%, and the highest has been 11.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQP is 0.79%, a decrease of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 235,622K shares. The put/call ratio of CQP is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 102,146K shares representing 21.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 101,620K shares representing 20.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 7,199K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares, representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 16.01% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 7,178K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,871K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 49.48% over the last quarter.

