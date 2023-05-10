RBC Capital Maintains Catalent (CTLT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is 67.06. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 91.40% from its latest reported closing price of 35.04.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is 4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.27%, a decrease of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 236,280K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,579K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,420K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 46.23% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,817K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 11,170K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,958K shares, representing an increase of 37.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,216K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,814K shares, representing an increase of 17.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,842K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,869K shares, representing an increase of 25.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

