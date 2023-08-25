RBC Capital Maintains Casey`s General Stores (CASY) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Casey`s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casey`s General Stores is 277.35. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of 241.82.

The projected annual revenue for Casey`s General Stores is 16,493MM, an increase of 8.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.39.

Casey`s General Stores Declares $0.43 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 received the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $241.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.75%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey`s General Stores. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.32%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 39,382K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,315K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,309K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 10.35% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,248K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 8.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,153K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 9.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,130K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Casey`s General Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

