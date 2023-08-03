RBC Capital Maintains CarParts.com (PRTS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarParts.com is 10.91. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 144.16% from its latest reported closing price of 4.47.

The projected annual revenue for CarParts.com is 751MM, an increase of 11.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarParts.com. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTS is 0.13%, an increase of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 51,582K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 3,165K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 2,878K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,436K shares, representing a decrease of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 32.92% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,663K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 73.94% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 2,454K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,995K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 15.11% over the last quarter.

CarParts.com Background Information

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, it has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

