RBC Capital Maintains CarParts.com (PRTS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 176.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarParts.com is 11.63. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 176.86% from its latest reported closing price of 4.20.

The projected annual revenue for CarParts.com is 751MM, an increase of 11.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarParts.com. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTS is 0.11%, a decrease of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 50,210K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 3,436K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 3,055K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares, representing an increase of 29.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,666K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,405K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 2,487K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing a decrease of 21.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 12.13% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 2,454K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTS by 29.23% over the last quarter.

CarParts.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, it has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

