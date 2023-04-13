RBC Capital Maintains CarMax (KMX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.64% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarMax is $62.66. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.64% from its latest reported closing price of $68.58.

The projected annual revenue for CarMax is $32,191MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEDI - iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 34.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 64.39% over the last quarter.

TAGRX - Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,119K shares, representing a decrease of 5,507.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 98.71% over the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 13.35% over the last quarter.

SSEYX - State Street Equity 500 Index II Portfolio holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biglari Capital holds 88K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 68.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 126.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1301 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 221,324K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 2.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Carmax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

