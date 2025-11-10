RBC Capital Maintains CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.17% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CareTrust REIT is $38.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.17% from its latest reported closing price of $36.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CareTrust REIT is 235MM, a decrease of 45.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareTrust REIT. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRE is 0.24%, an increase of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.62% to 248,301K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,417K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,598K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,581K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,932K shares , representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 8,481K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,976K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,031K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 6.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,184K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,867K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 0.68% over the last quarter.

