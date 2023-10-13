RBC Capital Maintains Cannae Holdings (CNNE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.82% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cannae Holdings is 32.49. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 77.82% from its latest reported closing price of 18.27.

The projected annual revenue for Cannae Holdings is 687MM, an increase of 9.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cannae Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNNE is 0.27%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 68,964K shares. The put/call ratio of CNNE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 5,942K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,630K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 6.95% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 5,701K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares, representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 2,587K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,374K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,011K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 37.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 93.67% over the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

