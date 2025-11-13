RBC Capital Maintains CAE (CAE) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of CAE (NYSE:CAE) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.62% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CAE is $32.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.72 to a high of $37.43. The average price target represents an increase of 21.62% from its latest reported closing price of $26.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CAE is 4,972MM, an increase of 2.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAE is 0.31%, an increase of 12.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 237,527K shares. The put/call ratio of CAE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 30,917K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 20,943K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,749K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAE by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 14,803K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,174K shares , representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAE by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Browning West holds 13,735K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 13,449K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,453K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAE by 12.17% over the last quarter.

