RBC Capital Maintains Cadence Bank (CADE) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.77% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadence Bank is 24.74. The forecasts range from a low of 19.70 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of 22.74.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Bank is 2,045MM, an increase of 12.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Bank. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADE is 0.22%, a decrease of 17.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 165,725K shares. The put/call ratio of CADE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,283K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,806K shares, representing a decrease of 48.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 43.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,603K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 5,575K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 18.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,776K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 17.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,678K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities.

