RBC Capital Maintains Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadence Bancorporation is 25.93. The forecasts range from a low of 19.70 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 27.96% from its latest reported closing price of 20.26.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Bancorporation is 2,045MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Bancorporation. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADE is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 161,923K shares. The put/call ratio of CADE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,806K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,444K shares, representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 5,672K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,927K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,553K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,455K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 8.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,701K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 8.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,505K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Background Information

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities.

