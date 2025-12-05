RBC Capital Maintains BRP (DOOO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of BRP (NasdaqGS:DOOO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.77% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for BRP is $75.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.47 to a high of $87.67. The average price target represents an increase of 0.77% from its latest reported closing price of $75.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BRP is 11,818MM, an increase of 47.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.13, an increase of 1.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOO is 0.12%, an increase of 26.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 33,097K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOO is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,057K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 25.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,408K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,323K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 23.01% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,223K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 1,718K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares , representing a decrease of 73.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 25.01% over the last quarter.

