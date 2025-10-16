RBC Capital Maintains BRP (DOOO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of BRP (NasdaqGS:DOOO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BRP is $73.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.31 to a high of $86.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.55% from its latest reported closing price of $66.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BRP is 11,818MM, an increase of 52.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.13, an increase of 1.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOO is 0.10%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 32,349K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOO is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,986K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,617K shares , representing a decrease of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,847K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares , representing an increase of 33.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 98.03% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,483K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares , representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,223K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,223K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

