RBC Capital Maintains Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living is 5.34. The forecasts range from a low of 3.99 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.91% from its latest reported closing price of 4.05.

The projected annual revenue for Brookdale Senior Living is 3,006MM, an increase of 6.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKD is 0.09%, a decrease of 36.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.90% to 214,607K shares. The put/call ratio of BKD is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 18,000K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,000K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 13,845K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,845K shares, representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 12,680K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,693K shares, representing an increase of 31.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 10,654K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

BLACKROCK LARGE CAP SERIES FUNDS, INC. - BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund Investor A holds 7,735K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

