RBC Capital Maintains Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is 38.53. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of 40.76.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,184MM, an increase of 48.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 8.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.15%, a decrease of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 60,069K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,945K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 17.99% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,868K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 82.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,668K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 96.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 2,007.20% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,937K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 82.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,729K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bread Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

