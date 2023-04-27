RBC Capital Maintains Boeing (BA) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Boeing (NYSE:BA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is 236.50. The forecasts range from a low of 164.73 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.77% from its latest reported closing price of 206.07.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is 83,266MM, an increase of 18.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 232 owner(s) or 8.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.43%, an increase of 15.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 392,749K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 44,268K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,977K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 27.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,119K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,707K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 48.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,879K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,853K shares, representing an increase of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 74.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,951K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,653K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 48.35% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 11,950K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,012K shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Boeing Background Information

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

