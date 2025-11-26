RBC Capital Maintains Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is $15.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.87% from its latest reported closing price of $12.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is 1,546MM, a decrease of 14.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBDC is 0.71%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.50% to 263,474K shares. The put/call ratio of OBDC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 16,446K shares. No change in the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A holds 15,264K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,000K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,854K shares , representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 37.79% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 13,364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,607K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 31.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,275K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,463K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 77.01% over the last quarter.

