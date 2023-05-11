RBC Capital Maintains Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B (BSY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B (NASDAQ:BSY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B is 52.02. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.36% from its latest reported closing price of 45.89.

The projected annual revenue for Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B is 1,211MM, an increase of 6.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSY is 0.48%, an increase of 75.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.63% to 129,743K shares. The put/call ratio of BSY is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPT Invest Management Sarl holds 13,447K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,970K shares, representing a decrease of 33.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 12,133K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 14.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,716K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,249K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 45.51% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,149K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,081K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Bentley Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated provides software solutions. The Company offers software for bridge analysis, construction, simulation and analysis, modeling, and geotechnical engineering. Bentley Systems serves customers worldwide.

