RBC Capital Maintains BankUnited (BKU) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.97% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is 27.49. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $39.38. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.97% from its latest reported closing price of 28.33.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,091MM, an increase of 16.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

BankUnited Declares $0.27 Dividend

On June 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $28.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.93%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 6.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.17%, a decrease of 30.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 91,821K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,312K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,829K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 42.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,257K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,407K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 37.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,836K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370K shares, representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 54.93% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,715K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 31.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,558K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 39.73% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Background Information

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

