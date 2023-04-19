RBC Capital Maintains Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Of New York Mellon is $55.56. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.76% from its latest reported closing price of $44.89.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Of New York Mellon is $17,799MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 82K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 273.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 99.96% over the last quarter.

EQWL - Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BK by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 250K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BK by 94,856.46% over the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BK is 0.43%, an increase of 23.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 809,692K shares. The put/call ratio of BK is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bank Of New York Mellon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillionin assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillionin assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

