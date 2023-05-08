RBC Capital Maintains Ball (BALL) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ball (NYSE:BALL) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ball is 60.33. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of 58.60.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is 15,936MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

Ball Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $58.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.26%, an increase of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 325,100K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parnassus Investments holds 20,204K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,325K shares, representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 125,265.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,148K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,141K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 1.70% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 10,297K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,829K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 18.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,545K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,360K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,927K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,665K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Ball Background Information

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion.

