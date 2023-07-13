RBC Capital Maintains Axonics (AXNX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axonics is 79.30. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.04% from its latest reported closing price of 48.64.

The projected annual revenue for Axonics is 334MM, an increase of 12.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axonics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXNX is 0.25%, a decrease of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 62,885K shares. The put/call ratio of AXNX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 1,912K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,815K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 92.77% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,773K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axa holds 1,672K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 44.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,532K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Axonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction, and through its acquisition of Bulkamid®, offers a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence. These conditions significantly impact quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries.

