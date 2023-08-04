RBC Capital Maintains Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.24% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is 35.81. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.24% from its latest reported closing price of 29.06.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is 5,080MM, an increase of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.36%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 292,842K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 16,650K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,447K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,778K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,001K shares, representing a decrease of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 13,378K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,892K shares, representing a decrease of 33.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,499K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,883K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 7,172K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,600K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

