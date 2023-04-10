RBC Capital Maintains AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AXA Equitable Holdings is $38.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 56.41% from its latest reported closing price of $24.63.

The projected annual revenue for AXA Equitable Holdings is $13,597MM, a decrease of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.06.

AXA Equitable Holdings Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $24.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.97%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BTC Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 52.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 71.33% over the last quarter.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Nissay Asset Management holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Vestcor holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 108,040.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXA Equitable Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.32%, a decrease of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 425,911K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Equitable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

