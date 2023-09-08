RBC Capital Maintains Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.36% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avid Bioservices is 20.14. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 73.36% from its latest reported closing price of 11.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avid Bioservices is 184MM, an increase of 22.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avid Bioservices. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDMO is 0.15%, a decrease of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 74,514K shares. The put/call ratio of CDMO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,391K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,531K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 30.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,916K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 25.88% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 3,731K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,092K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 30.38% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 2,377K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 30.05% over the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of its services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.