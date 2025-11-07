RBC Capital Maintains aTyr Pharma (ATYR) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of aTyr Pharma (NasdaqCM:ATYR) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,153.29% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for aTyr Pharma is $10.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,153.29% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for aTyr Pharma is 10MM, an increase of 4,904.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in aTyr Pharma. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 62.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATYR is 0.07%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.66% to 67,671K shares. The put/call ratio of ATYR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 10,544K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,667K shares , representing a decrease of 39.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 95.28% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 7,850K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 6,620K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 3,820K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 104.79% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,539K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares , representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 23.55% over the last quarter.

