RBC Capital Maintains AT&T (T) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of AT&T (NYSE:T) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.41% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AT&T is $30.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.41% from its latest reported closing price of $24.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AT&T is 128,044MM, an increase of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,038 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT&T. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to T is 0.48%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 5,353,239K shares. The put/call ratio of T is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231,449K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226,784K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 6.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 204,250K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199,460K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 187,091K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,763K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 172,040K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,974K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 7.76% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 114,839K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,957K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 7.89% over the last quarter.

